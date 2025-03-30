Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Wolves have been in touch with a German side to register their interest in an in-demand midfielder, as the summer transfer window approaches.

The Molienux outfit had a terrible start to their campaign as they were massively relegation-threatened for the entirety of the season’s first half.

They have been boosted by the arrival of Vitor Pereira as boss though and, having established a nine-point lead over third from bottom Ipswich Town,

Wolves are now looking forward to having a much-improved next season and are looking at players to bring in during the summer transfer window.

The Premier League side may need a big reshaping next term to improve themselves as a team, and they want to strengthen their engine room with a new midfielder.

And now, according to German daily Bild, the Molineux outfit have made contact for 22-year-old midfielder Jander, who is on the books at second tier German side Nurnberg.

The Germany Under-21 international has no shortage of suitors as clubs across Europe have shown interest in him, especially Bundesliga clubs.

Competion Appearances Goal contributions 2. Bundesliga 25 3 goals and 6 assists German Cup 2 –

Fellow Premier League side Brentford have also asked about him, with defending German champions Bayer Leverkusen also asking for information last month.

Jander has come through the esteemed youth academies of Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund; he joined the second division German side in the summer.

The 22-year-old’s contract does not end until the summer of 2028, and it has been suggested that Nurnberg want €20m in the summer to let the midfielder go.

Whether Wolves are prepared to go that high to land him remains to be seen.