Former Leeds United star Aidy White believes that Sheffield United and Burnley are not as big as the Whites and feels that the club’s players are feeling the weight of expectations and pressure

On Saturday against Swansea City, despite taking the lead in the game twice, Leeds failed to come out with three points at Elland Road, with Illan Meslier’s goalkeeping coming under the microscope.

The Whites have been brilliant in the ongoing campaign, but some individual errors have cost them heavily this season and despite spending a significant time at the top of the table, with seven games remaining, they have found themselves sitting in second place.

White pointed out that Leeds’ rivals for automatic promotion, Burnley and Sheffield United, are great clubs, but feels they are not as big as the Yorkshire giants and he thinks that the pressure of expectations is weighing on the minds of the players wearing the Whites shirts.

He stressed that on paper Leeds are the best side in the league, but they are still second in the league table and he questioned whether it is just individual errors or something deeper than that which is costing them points.

“Leeds United are the biggest club in this league, no doubt and for that comes the added pressure”, White said on BBC Radio Leeds (25:52).

“Sheffield United are a great club, but they are not as big as Leeds and Burnley are the same.

Opponents Date Luton Town (A) 05/04 Middlesbrough (A) 08/04 Preston North End (H) 12/04 Leeds United’s next three fixture

“There is that added weight and expectations; is it too much sometimes for players at this level to deal with? Is that why it is difficult for us to get out of this division? Potentially, but you have got to find your way around it.

“There is no doubt about it: on paper, all the statistics say we are the best team in the league but we are second.

“There is something that is not quite right.

“Is it just individual errors that keep costing us, like it has today twice, one with Meslier and one with [Mateo] Joseph, or is it something deeper lying in it? It is hard to put your finger on it.”

Leeds are keen on securing automatic promotion as they do not want to go through the risk of going through the playoffs.

However, they will have to be at their best in upcoming games where they will face tough opponents in the form of Luton Town, Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Bristol City.