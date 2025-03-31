Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies has praised Blues star Ethan Laird for his aerial ability and pointed out that the right-back has a good leap on him.

Blues signed the 23-year-old from Manchester United in the summer of 2023 and this season he has been a mainstay in Davies’ starting line-up.

On Saturday against Shrewsbury Town, Laird made his return after the hamstring injury he suffered against Wycombe Wanderers early in March and managed to score a goal in his 63 minutes in their 4-1 win.

Davies pointed out that the right-back made a good contribution in Birmingham City’s attacking department on Saturday and also added that the player was solid at the back as well.

Laird marked his return with a headed goal in the 61st minute of the game and Blues boss praised the right-back for his aerial prowess.

Davies is of the opinion that Laird can make a good leap and added that he has the ability to time his jump perfectly.

“He got a good hour under his belt and made some good runs, good contributions attacking-wise”, Davies told Blues TV (2:00).

Competition Games Minutes League One 27 1881 FA Cup 4 288 League Cup 2 146 EFL Cup 5 243 Ethan Laird’s season so far

“Solid defensively and to get a goal again, Ethan is very good in the air.

“He has obviously got a great spring and good timing and it was a very good goal.”

Laird has three goals and three assists under his belt in League One for Birmingham City this season and has been a key part of Davies’ defence while racking up five cautions.

The right-back came through the Manchester United academy system and made two senior appearances before leaving the Old Trafford outfit to join Blues and he will determined to take them back to the Championship.