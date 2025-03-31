Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Wycombe Wanderers boss Mike Dodds has insisted Ipswich Town loanee Cameron Humphreys has a fantastic work ethic and stressed he is a player who always tries to improve.

The 21-year-old came through the Tractor Boys youth set-up and has played 39 senior games for the Portman Road outfit since he made his first team debut back in 2021.

Humphreys had very limited game time at Ipswich last season, and after the club won direct promotion to the Premier League, he was loaned out in the summer.

League One side Wycombe Wanderers loaned him in for the entirety of the season and he has been an instrumental part of the Chairboys’ push for promotion to the Championship.

He has been deployed all over the pitch across the season and Wycombe Wanderers boss Dodds made it clear that the 21-year-old is a diligent individual who always listens to what he tells him to do.

The Ipswich loanee scored the all-important goal against Lincoln City on Saturday in a 1-0 win and Dodds stressed that Humphreys is constantly wanting to get better.

“He is a really good player, Cam”, the Chairboys said to Wanderers TV (2:44) about the Ipswich loan star when he was asked about his deciding goal against Lincoln City.

Competition Game time League One 2,759 minutes in 35 games EFL Trophy 167 minutes in 3 games EFL Cup 58 minutes in 2 games FA Cup 36 minutes in 1 game Cameron Humphreys’ game time at Wycombe Wanderers this season

“He is a great kid to work with, he listens [to what I say], he is very diligent with all his work.

“He always wants to get better, and he gets his reward [the goal] for working really, really hard.”

Humphreys has clocked more than 3,000 minutes for Wycombe Wanderers this term, contributing to 13 league goals directly in the process.

Ipswich are in great danger of slipping back to the Championship and it remains to be seen where the 21-year-old’s future lies if he is able to help the Chairboys get to the Championship next season.