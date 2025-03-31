Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies believes that Rangers loan star Kieran Dowell can turn in small spaces and added that he is creative enough to imagine passes for his team-mates.

Former Rangers boss Philippe Clement saw Dowell as surplus to requirements for the squad and sanctioned a loan departure to Birmingham City for the midfielder in the winter transfer.

Dowell has established himself as a regular starter in Birmingham City’s starting line-up, scoring three goals and registering one assist in his 12 league games for them.

On Saturday, Blues secured a 4-1 win over Shrewsbury Town and the pass for another Rangers loanee, Ben Davies’ goal, in the 27th minute of the game, came from Dowell.

Birmingham City boss Davies claimed that the Rangers loanee and Willum Willumsson are players that are dangers in pockets, as they can make swift turns in narrow spaces and pointed out that both players have the imagination required to deliver passes for their team-mates.

Davies highlighted that it is important for Rangers star Dowell to play in between the lines as it becomes very hard for the opposition’s defenders to cope with him.

When asked whether Willumsson and Dowell playing together offers the necessary creativity for Birmingham City, Davies told Blues TV (1:40): “They do.

Competition Matches Goals Assists League One 12 3 1 FA Cup 1 – – EFL Trophy 2 – 1 Kieran Dowell’s season so far for Birmingham City

“I think they are both players that are dangerous in the pockets; they can turn in small spaces and slide someone in, and they can see a pass.

“So two creative players and it is important that they are in between the lines all the time and it is hard for the opposition.”

Rangers signed Dowell from Norwich City in 2023 but the player just racked up 32 appearances for them before going out on loan in the winter window.

Davies has already admitted that he is keen for Birmingham City to see if they can keep Dowell in the summer.