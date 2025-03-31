Julian Finney/Getty Images

KVC Westerlo vice president Hasan Cetinkaya feels that Tottenham Hotspur are pleased with Luka Vuskovic’s development and admitted that dreaming of keeping him at the club probably will not come true.

The highly-rated Croatian central defender made his senior debut for Hajduk Split back in 2022, aged only 15 and grabbed the eyeballs of big teams around Europe.

English giants Manchester City were interested in the Croatian, but north London side Tottenham ended up securing him for a fee of around £12m.

In the summer window, Belgian top-flight club Westerlo got him on a season-long loan and he has been a regular fixture at De Kemphanen.

The Belgian club’s vice president, Cetinkaya, feels that Tottenham are happy with the teenager’s growth this term and admitted that he wants to keep him at Westerlo.

“That is a dream, but I don’t think it will come true”, the De Kamphanen vice president told Belgian daily Gazet van Antwerpen about the Spurs-bound defender.

“Tottenham are very happy with the progress he has made here, and soon he will start preparing for the new season in London anyway.”

Competition Games Yellow cards Red cards Jupiler Pro League 29 6 1 Belgian Cup – – – Luka Vuskovic’s ongoing season at KVC Westerlo

Cetinkaya revealed that he rejected an offer from Saudi Arabia and he feels it will be really difficult to keep him further at the Belgian club.

“From Germany, England, Italy and France. He is a clever boy – last summer he still turned down an offer from Saudi Arabia – but it will be difficult to keep him”, he added.

Vuskovic has been excellent at Westerlo this season, as he has contributed to nine goals directly in 28 league games, despite playing as a central defender.

It remains to be seen if Spurs will loan him out again in the summer when he joins them or if he will be given the chance to have a crack at the first team.

It has been suggested that going to Spurs this soon is too soon for Vuskovic.