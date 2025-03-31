Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Derby County manager John Eustace has revealed that some players were playing through pain barrier and the international break has allowed the Rams to give those players some much needed rest.

Eustace’s men went into international break in excellent form, winning three matches on bounce that saw them rise up to the 22nd spot in the Championship table and just two points behind 21st placed Cardiff City, with a game in hand.

Scoring seven goals in their past three matches, the Rams have been in fine form in front of goal, with Ipswich Town loanee Marcus Harness contributing four of them.

Eustace revealed that even though Derby were doing well on the pitch, there were players who needed a rest as they were actually playing through the pain barrier.

The Derby boss praised the players for their determination and desire to contribute for the Rams, who are battling to avoid relegation from the Championship at the end of the season.

Eustace even revealed that the international break has helped the players regain their fitness as the Rams were able provide them with much needed rest.

He told Rams TV (0:32): “There has been some real serious work on the training field, there was certainly three or four players that needed a rest as well.

Opponents Date Preston North End (H) 02/04 Swansea City (A) 05/04 Burnley (H) 08/04 Derby County’s next three fixtures

“They were going through the pain barrier for the club which was fantastic and we have been able to give them a little bit of rest, a bit of breather.

“Now whoever is available is now fit and ready to go.”

The Rams are set to welcome Preston North End to Pride Park on Wednesday night and will aim to get the better of the Lilywhites this time, after the previous match ended 1-1 in November.

Derby will look to secure their fourth victory in a row against Preston to move out of the relegation zone and boost their survival hopes.