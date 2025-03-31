Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur loan star Alfie Dorrington has improved since he joined the Dons in January, and feels it has been important to create healthy competition in the squad.

The 19-year-old central defender joined Tottenham’s academy from English side Cockfosters when he was 13 years old and made his senior debut for Spurs in December against Southampton.

The Premier League club loaned him out in January for the first time, and Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen acquired him for the rest of the ongoing season.

Even though Dorrington has started only three league matches so far, he has featured in nine of them and even scored his first goal for the Dons at the weekend against Motherwell in a 4-1 win.

Aberdeen boss Thelin has insisted that he can see his players getting better with each passing day, which he feels is good for creating competition for places in the team.

The 47-year-old =mentioned Dorrington as a player who he feels has got better since he joined the Dons from Spurs in January.

“We see players getting better and better – even Alfie has grown since he arrived”, Thelin told BBC Radio Scotland about the Tottenham starlet.

Opponents Date Ross County (Scottish Premiership) (A) 5th April Rangers (Scottish Premiership) (H) 13th April Hearts (Scottish Cup) (Neutral venue) 19th April Aberdeen’s upcoming games for Dorrington to look forward to

“It has created healthy competition inside the squad.

“Graeme Shinnie at left-back was really strong today.

“I like the way the team is growing.

“We need the squad to be good through the season. We need to use the whole squad the whole way.

Dorrington has already accumulated more than 500 minutes under his belt at Pittodrie, and he will look to start regularly in Thelin’s defensive line for the remainder of the season.

The teenager’s current contract runs until the summer of 2029, and it remains to be seen if Aberdeen will renew the loan deal with Dorrington to keep him at the club for the entirety of the next campaign.