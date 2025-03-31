Pete Norton/Getty Images

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has revealed that his assistant manager Gary Crosby went to watch Charlton Athletic’s match against Huddersfield Town at the weekend and came away with the conclusion that the Addicks play on the front foot from the very first minute.

Clough’s team will look to extend their two-game unbeaten run when they host Nathan Jones’ Charlton in League One at the One Call Stadium on Tuesday.

The Addicks have been one of the most in-form sides in the division of late and after an indifferent start to the season, have managed to climb up to fourth in the league table.

Looking back at their last meeting with Jones’ team, Clough insisted that Charlton have been a different animal since then and are currently one of the most in-form teams, together with Birmingham City.

“We had the 0-0 down there and there was unrest but now they are absolutely flying, probably the them and Birmingham are the most in-form team”, Clough told his club’s official channel (2:32).

“They will be a different animal to that we faced before Christmas.”

Clough has made sure that he has done his homework on Charlton and revealed he sent his assistant to watch them in action at the weekend.

The Mansfield boss was given a clear message, which was that Charlton are a team that operate on the front foot.

“They are very much on the front foot.

“Gary [Crosby] went to see them on Saturday. They beat Huddersfield, another good team that we have got next week, 4-0.

“He said that from the first minute, they were on the front foot.

“And also, they mixed it up.

“They will play a little bit, they will put it long, long throws, set plays – all round threat really.”

Mansfield sit in 14th spot in the League One table, clear of relegation worries, and can do Charlton’s faint hopes of pushing for automatic promotion real damage by beating them this week.