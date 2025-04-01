Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig have established contact with Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner after shortlisting him in the hunt for a permanent successor to Marco Rose.

Leipzig parted ways with their manager for the last two-and-a-half years following an unimpressive run of form which saw them win just three of their last eleven Bundesliga games.

Despite that, though, they find themselves just three points adrift of a Champions League spot with seven games to go.

For now, Leipzig have Zsolt Low in charge until the end of the season as they continue the search for a permanent successor to the 48-year-old.

Crystal Palace’s 50-year-old manager Glasner is one of the candidates to have made it to the shortlist.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, contact has even been established with the Crystal Palace boss to take him back to Germany.

A meeting is believed to have taken place, though it is unclear who was at the meeting; RB Leipzig have declined to comment.

Opponents Competition Stuttgart (A) German Cup Hoffenheim (H) Bundesliga Wolfsburg (A) Bundesliga RB Leipzig’s next three games

However, the 50-year-old will still have a year on his Crystal Palace contract following the end of the current season, which will make the job difficult for Leipzig.

There is an exit option in that deal, but it is unclear how much the fee needed would be and whether that would price him out of heading to the Bundesliga.

Glasner was subject to interest from Bayern Munich last summer, but Crystal Palace stood strong and made sure he stayed put at Selhurst Park.

Palace have picked up form in recent weeks and, taken over the last six games, have the third best form in the Premier League, only bettered by Brighton and Liverpool.