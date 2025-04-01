Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Former Championship star Joe Jacobson has issued a warning to Leeds United that Luton Town will try to crowd the Whites’ box on Saturday and put the ball in to cause difficulty for error-prone goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

After Saturday’s game against Swansea City, Leeds, who are trying to secure automatic promotion from the Championship, and Daniel Farke, have been handed a problem as Meslier continues to make sloppy mistakes.

Many have called for Karl Darlow to be given an opportunity instead of Meslier, but Jacobson has argued that it might upset the team dynamic.

The Yorkshire outfit are set to travel to Kenilworth Road at the weekend to face Matt Bloomfield’s Luton Town and Jacobson believes that the game against the Hatters is a must-win for Leeds United.

Jacobson pointed out that Leeds’ rivals for promotion, Sheffield United, put down a marker by winning 3-1 against Coventry City on Friday and admitted that the Whites need to secure a statement win against Luton Town.

He warned that if Farke starts Meslier on Saturday, he should expect Luton to trouble the Frenchman by flooding the Whites’ box with their players and constantly putting the ball in.

“I think there is more pressure on Leeds than the other two teams”, Jacobson said on EFL All Access (8:36).

Season Illan Meslier appearances 2019-2020 11 2020-2021 35 2021-2022 42 2022-2023 38 2023-2024 50 2024-2025 38 Illan Meslier’s Leeds United appearances

“They cannot lose to Luton. They have to go into the game and almost put a marker down.

“You look at Sheffield United on Friday night. They put a big marker down with a big performance against Coventry.

“Kind of showing the other two teams this is what we are all about, getting to the business end of the season and we are producing our best, whereas Leeds are in the total opposite form of their season and it gives almost hope to the other teams then, thinking, ‘hang on a minute, if we win today or tonight, that is going to put pressure on Leeds’ and at the minute they are not dealing with it very, very well. So must win at Luton.

“Like I said about Meslier, you are going to Luton now, who want to put set pieces in the box and want to crowd the goalkeeper.

“There is going to be even more pressure on Illan Meslier going into that game.”

Leeds won comfortably when they last met Luton Town in November with the game finishing with a 3-0 scoreline and they have a fine record in the fixture as they have not lost a game against the Hatters in their last six meetings.

However, there will be so much at stake for Leeds when they meet Luton on Saturday, as they cannot afford to slip up anymore with Burnley gunning to knock them out of second place.