Blackpool boss Steve Bruce has insisted that Everton loanee Harry Tyrer has improved a lot since he joined the Seasiders and stressed he looks a very confident shot-stopper now.

The English goalkeeper joined Everton’s academy as a seven-year-old back in 2008 and has featured regularly in their youth teams over the years.

Tyrer played on loan at Chester and Chesterfield before League One outfit Blackpool picked him up on loan in the summer.

The 23-year-old custodian has been Bruce’s first choice, and he made some crucial saves against Bolton Wanderers at the weekend, where the Seasiders snatched all three points in a 2-1 victory.

Blackpool manager Bruce is clear that the Toffees’ on-loan star has made a lot of improvements since he joined the Bloomfield Road outfit.

The 64-year-old is happy with Tyrer, who he thinks looks very confident despite being young for a goalkeeper.

“Yes, and again, the difference in Harry between where he was then when he first came in to what he is now”, the Seasiders boss told Tangerine TV (2:00) about the Toffees loanee.

Club Season Everton 2022- Chester (loan) 2022-2023 Chesterfield (loan) 2023-2024 Blackpool (loan) 2024- Harry Tyrer’s career history

“He looks a confident, really, really good young goalkeeper.

“So, fair play to him as well.”

Tyrer has impressed at his loan stint so far at Bloomfield Road, keeping 12 clean sheets in 35 all-competition outings for the Seasiders.

Blackpool are making a late push for a playoff spot in League One, and the Everton loan star will look to perform to his maximum capacity to help the Seasiders become a Championship side next season.