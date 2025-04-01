Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Former Championship star Joe Jacobson is of the view that Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has a tough decision on his hands regarding the goalkeeper situation, as he pointed out that starting Karl Darlow instead of Illan Meslier could upset the balance of the team.

After Leeds’ draw against Swansea City on Saturday, they have dropped to second place in the Championship and Meslier has been on the receiving end of the criticism, as it was his horrendous mistake in the game which cost the Whites points.

The French goalkeeper has made several errors this season and some of them cost Leeds some important points, but Farke stuck with him in the starting line-up despite having former Newcastle United star Karl Darlow available.

Now with Leeds United’s automatic promotion on the line as they are on the same points as third placed Burnley, Farke will have to make a decision on whether Meslier will start the rest of the games this season.

Jacobson pointed out that Farke has to make a tough call, as if he decides to replace Meslier with Darlow in the starting line-up, it could affect the balance of the team.

He admitted that Darlow did really well for the Wales national team against Kazakhstan and North Macedonia during the recent international break and added that Farke has an experienced goalkeeper in him.

“Do you stick Karl Darlow in? He played in the international for Wales and did very well, so you have an experienced goalkeeper there ready to do it”, Jacobson said on EFL All Access (6:30).

Competition Games Clean sheets Championship – – FA Cup 2 1 EFL Cup 1 – Karl Darlow’s season so far for Leeds

“But would it upset the kind of whole dynamic of the team if all of a sudden the manager is changing the goalkeeper?

“Because you only kind of do that in the periods where you want to show the goalkeeper up sometimes.

“It is a really tough decision to make for Daniel Farke.”

Leeds United have seven more games remaining in the season and next they will face relegation-threatened Luton Town, who have picked up their form recently.

Luton will be looking to exploit Meslier’s weaknesses in the upcoming game and all eyes will be on Farke to see whether he will make a goalkeeper change on Saturday.