Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Fixture: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

West Ham United boss Graham Potter has picked his starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Wolves at Molineux in the Premier League tonight.

The Hammers head into the final stretch of the season looking to see if they can put a run together and climb up from their current placing of 16th.

The season has been a disappointing one for West Ham, containing a managerial change, but Potter will want a strong finish to generate some excitement for next term.

Opponents Wolves sit one place and eight points below West Ham in the Premier League standings, and will be keen for points to secure their survival.

The earlier game between the two teams this season saw West Ham run out 2-1 winners, thanks to goals from Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen, and Potter would take a repeat tonight.

Tonight, in goal, West Ham go with Alphonse Areola, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman, Aaron Cresswell and Oli Scarles are at the back.

Midfield sees Potter select James Ward-Prowse and Lucas Paqueta, while Guilherme and Jarrod Bowen support Evan Ferguson.

If the West Ham manager needs to shake things up during the 90 minutes he can look to his bench, where his options include Niclas Fullkrug and Carlos Soler.

West Ham United Team vs Wolves

Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Cresswell, Scarles, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Guilherme, Bowen, Ferguson

Substitutes: Fabianski, Soler, Coufal, Fullkrug, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Todibo, Soucek, Emerson