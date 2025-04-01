Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Former Championship star Joe Jacobson has backed Coventry City to finish in the playoffs at the end of this season.

The Sky Blues have been in excellent form since the arrival of Frank Lampard and they are now dreaming of promotion to the Premier League through the playoffs this season.

However, on Friday night they came face to face against Sheffield United and received a 3-1 thrashing and they are sitting fifth in the league table with 59 points from 39 games.

After their defeat against Sheffield United, Coventry’s lead over playoff rivals West Bromwich Albion, Middlesbrough and Bristol City has been reduced to a two-point gap.

Jacobson praised Lampard for the job he has done by transforming Coventry’s season and he pointed out that there is a little battle going on between four teams to secure the last two playoff places.

However, the former EFL star pointed out that the Sky Blues have a good attacking department and stressed that he is backing Coventry to secure a place in the playoffs because of the way they are playing.

Jacobson also pointed out that Coventry have an impossible task ahead as they are set to take on third-placed Burnley, who are undefeated in their last 24 league games, on Saturday.

Team Points Sheffield United 83 Leeds United 81 Burnley 81 Sunderland 72 Coventry City 59 West Bromwich Albion 57 Middlesbrough 57 Bristol City 57 Championship table top eight

“Frank Lampard has done an incredible job to take them up to fifth place”, Jacobson said on EFL All Access (14:12).

“However, there is that group of a few teams on 57 or 59 where it is almost a little battle for the remaining two places in the playoffs, that Coventry have now, and everyone will be looking to them and thinking they are favourites of that little group because of the form they have been in.

“They have been scoring goals and looking very good, so I still back them to get into the playoff spot.

“But playing a Burnley team who have not lost in what, 26 games? They don’t concede any goals; it’s almost an impossible task.”

Coventry have failed to win a single game against Burnley in their last six meetings and Lampard’s men will be eager to get a result from Scott Parker’s side to keep them inside the playoff zone.

The Sky Blues also have some tough fixtures coming up, as they will take on Portsmouth after the Burnley game before they face a relegation-threatened Hull City and their playoff rivals, West Bromwich Albion.