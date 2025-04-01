Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Scottish Premiership midfielder Andy Halliday has insisted that a lack of interest in Celtic star Daizen Maeda in the summer would surprise him, given how good the Bhoys attacker has been this season.

The 27-year-old Japanese star has not allowed Celtic fans to miss Kyogo Furuhashi, who left for French side Rennes in January.

Maeda has already scored 30 goals for the season and has the opportunity to add to that, given the number of games Celtic have left in the campaign as they close in on silverware.

Reports suggest that Maeda’s form has not gone unnoticed, with multiple European clubs keeping a close eye on his progress.

Halliday says that though he would not rule out the chance of Maeda staying put at Celtic beyond the summer, he would be surprised if there is not interest in him due to how he has led the line for the Bhoys.

“I think it is very difficult to say [that he will stick around at Celtic]”, Halliday said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (1:10:28).

“If you have scored 30 goals with still nine games left, you are going to have suitors, I think there are going to be a lot of people who are.

Striker Age Adam Idah 24 Johnny Kenny 21 Daizen Maeda 27 Celtic’s striking options

“Looking at the summer, it wouldn’t surprise me if he was a Celtic player next year.

“But I would be amazed if there is no interest in Daizen Maeda in the summer.”

Celtic did not replace Kyogo after letting him go in the winter window and Maeda has stepped up to make sure his absence is not felt.

Maeda’s current contract runs until the summer of 2027.

Whether he pushes for a move away in the event a lucrative offer is made remains to be seen, but Celtic look likely to have to field interest.

Brendan Rodgers is expected to be in the market to add another striker to his Celtic group in the summer.