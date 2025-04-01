Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool are pricing one of their fringe players out of a move to an interested club, as he is considered to be too expensive.

The Reds are having a great domestic season as they are on course to win the Premier League title, though they did recently lose in the EFL Cup final to Newcastle United and exit the Champions League to Paris Saint-Germain.

Boss Arne Slot is expected to have a busier summer this summer than was the case last year, as Liverpool try to plan ahead and land targets in key positions.

Liverpool chased a defensive midfielder last summer and wanted Martin Zubimendi, but after failing to land him, Ryan Gravenberch has been in the role.

The Reds could have used Wataru Endo in the position, however Slot preferred Gravenberch and the Japanese is a player the club are prepared to sell for the right price.

He arrived at Anfield from German side Stuttgart and his stock in the Bundesliga remains high.

There is interest in Endo from Eintracht Frankfurt, but according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the Bundesliga side feel that the package which would be needed to get him is too expensive.

Eintracht Frankfurt have enquired about him, but it appears that Liverpool will need to lower their demands if a deal is to stand a chance of happening.

Competiton Game time Premier League 137 minutes in 14 games Champions League 140 minutes in 6 games FA Cup 169 minutes in 2 games EFL Cup 296 minutes in 4 games Wataru Endo’s game time at Liverpool this season

The Japanese international has featured in 26 all-competition games for the Anfield outfit but has not started a single Premier League game yet.

The Frankfurt-based club are looking strong to get Champions League football next season and that could increase their attractiveness for the Liverpool man.

Liverpool have regularly asked substantial fees for their fringe stars and have been prepared to do business, with Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg sold last summer.

The Reds may be forced to change their expectations for Endo though, especially give he is now 32 years old.