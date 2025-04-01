Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies has revealed that he always tells his team that they have to make St. Andrew’s a place where opponents want to escape from but they are not allowed to.

Blues have been excellent this season and with nine games remaining, they are in a strong position to win the League One title and secure a return to the Championship.

Part of the brilliant campaign is due to their superb home form at St. Andrew’s, where they have collected 54 points out of 20 games, without suffering a loss.

On Saturday, Birmingham City blasted Shrewsbury Town in front of their home crowd with a 4-1 win to continue their unbeaten home run and manager Davies pointed out that St Andrew’s atmosphere intimidates opposition teams.

He revealed that he has always told his Birmingham City players that they have to make their home ground such a place where opponents will want to leave as fast as they can, but they cannot, as his team will be on top of them.

Davies added that he wants his team to go after opposition teams and pressurise them at St Andrew’s and admitted that the players love playing in front of the home crowd.

“I have always said to the players it needs to feel for the opposition like they just want to get out of here but we have to make them feel like there is no escape”, Davies told Blues TV (4:24).

Competition Status League One 1st FA Cup Fourth Round EFL Cup Second Round EFL Trophy Final [vs Peterborough United] Birmingham City’s season so far

“We go after them, we pressure them and we make our home advantage count basically and it is a great place to play.

“I think all the players love playing here.

“There is a good feeling around the place, intimidating for oppositions and that is what I like it and we have to continue with that.”

Birmingham City have conceded only nine times at home, which is the lowest in the league and have scored 37 goals, which is the highest in the division.

Blues now have four more home games left in this season and they will be determined to finish the season unbeaten at St Andrew’s.