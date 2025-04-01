Pete Norton/Getty Images

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce feels that the youthfulness in Reading’s team is making them perform exceptionally well on the pitch, despite having a multitude of problems off it.

The Royals are going through ownership issues as Royals’ owner, Dai Yongge, is looking to divest the ownership before the deadline of 5th April, which the EFL has given.

Late last year, Championship side Hull City got hold of their promising manager Ruben Selles, who Noel Hunt replaced in December.

However, Reading currently sit sixth in the League One table, fighting for promotion, and Blackpool manager Bruce has lauded the Royals for showing their steel under Hunt.

Bruce hailed Reading as a team full of energy and is clear that facing the Royals will be a big one for his side, who are also chasing a place in the top six.

“Well, they are a very, very good team, young, full of energy”, the Blackpool boss told Tangerine TV (0:08) about Reading.

“With all the problems they have had during the season and the financial problems and what is [happening] up above them in the boardroom, the one thing about them, even changing the manager has not really affected them.

Opponents Result Peterborough United (H) 3-1 Stevenage (H) 1-1 Wrexham (H) 2-0 Reading’s last three league games

“So, they are a very, very good side who occupy the sixth position at the moment; a big game ahead of us again.”

When he was asked how challenging the current situation is for Reading, Bruce insisted that the youthfulness of the team is helping them thrive.

“It is a challenge [having problems in the hierarchy], but maybe the youngness of the group, even the change of manager, the young manager has gone in there and has done a terrific job.

“And they have been pretty consistent since the turn of January.”

Reading are looking to escape any potential suspensions by the EFL before the deadline of Saturday.

The players, though, will look to concentrate on their game tonight against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road tonight to keep their place cemented inside the top six.