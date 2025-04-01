Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Ex-Championship striker Sam Parkin believes Leeds United’s next two games, at Luton Town and Middlesbrough, will be very tough and can determine the rhythm and mood for the Whites players for the rest of the season.

Daniel Farke’s men are experiencing a rough patch of form as they have just picked up five points in their last four matches, at a crucial stage of the campaign.

The poor run of form has reignited the race for the top two in the Championship with Sheffield United leapfrogging Leeds to the top of the table with a two-point lead, while third-placed Burnley are equal on points with the Whites.

Parkin believes that Leeds’ upcoming matches are not going to easy either, with Farke’s men set to travel to Kenilworth Road to face Luton on Saturday and then will be on their way the Riverside stadium to face Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough next week.

The former striker stated that Boro under Carrick are a clever team with quality players and feels the two upcoming away trips can be the deciding factor on the mood inside the Leeds dressing room.

Speaking about the Whites’ upcoming matches, Parkin told the Championship Check-In show (15:10): “You can look at every fixture and say pivotal and blah blah, but Leeds at Luton and the Middlesbrough, that is, just not two games…

“Middlesbrough are a clever side, good players and Luton in their predicament having picked up.

“Two tough games that are probably going to determine the mood and the confidence of Leeds players and rhythm for the team for the run in.”

Opponents Result Hull City (A) 0-1 Middlesbrough (H) 0-0 Cardiff City (A) 1-2 Luton Town’s last three results

Farke’s men have already defeated Boro and Luton earlier this season, and will look replicate those performances again against both sides in the next couple of weeks.

The Whites though are now under huge pressure and both Middlesbrough and Luton do have something to play for.

Leeds will hope that the players will be able to regain their form in the coming weeks, as the club aim to secure at least an automatic promotion spot at the end of the season.