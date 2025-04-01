Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin feels that Portsmouth star Josh Murphy has been a ‘stellar’ signing for Pompey, even though he had a slow start at the Fratton Park side.

The 30-year-old wide-attacker joined John Mousinho’s side from Oxford City, who also got promoted to the Championship, in the summer transfer window.

Pompey had a slow start to their campaign as they were majorly relegation-threatened for the majority of the first half of the season, but since the turn of the year, they have been brilliant.

They currently sit 17th in the Championship table, eight points ahead of the relegation zone, and Murphy’s performances have played a big part in it.

He joined Pompey from Oxford United as a free agent, and Parkin is clear that Murphy’s excellent form is no surprise after his last season at the U’s, where he contributed to 15 goals directly.

The former Championship attacker feels that Murphy had a slow start at Pompey, but he lauded the 30-year-old for his ‘stellar’ impact at Fratton Park.

“And Murphy, after a slow start, [he has been brilliant]”, Parkin said on the Championship Check-in Show (17:06) about the Pompey attacker.

Club Years Norwich City 2013-2018 Wigan Athletic (loan) 2015 MK Dons (loan) 2015-2016 Cardiff City 2018-2022 Preston North End (loan) 2021-2022 Oxford United 2022-2024 Portsmouth 2024- Josh Murphy’s career history so far

“What a signing he has proved to be; I do not think there was any doubt really, given how good he was at Oxford back at the end of last season.

“He took a little bit of time but he has been stellar for Pompey.”

Murphy has been an instrumental part of Mousinho’s side, as he has scored seven goals and assisted ten more in 35 Championship games so far.

The 30-year-old will look to finish the season on a similar note to help Portsmouth end the campaign as a stable Championship side.