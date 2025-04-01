Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Scottish Premiership star Andy Halliday believes that Jack Butland’s run of poor form for Rangers has gone on for a long period of time and if it was Liam Kelly in his place, there would have been louder calls to replace him.

Butland’s last clean sheet as the Rangers goalkeeper came back at the start of February against Ross County in a 4-0 win.

He has conceded 16 goals in all competitions since then, excluding the penalties against Fenerbahce in the Europa League.

Butland’s performances have not pleased Rangers fans, though the team’s overall performance at the other end of the pitch has been good enough to warrant them positive results of late.

Halliday believes that while the former Manchester United goalkeeper does not have all the blame attached to himself, his patch of bad form has gone on for longer than expected.

The 33-year-old also thinks if it was Kelly between the sticks then there would have been louder calls to drop him.

“This purple patch of poor form [for Jack Butland] has been going on for a longer period of time”, Halliday told Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (30:38).

Goalkeeper Age Jack Butland 32 Liam Kelly 29 Mason Munn 18 Rangers’ goalkeeping options

“But I do look at not having that steady, settled back-four in front of him, or back five, whether Barry Ferguson continues with that.

“I think Rangers as a unit and as a team are giving up far too many chances.

“That being said, there has been a lot of individual errors from Jack Butland in there.

“If Liam Kelly is a Rangers goalkeeper and if he has made the mistakes that Jack Butland has made over the last few months, I think you could hear a lot about it in terms of ‘he must be replaced’.

“But I do think at the moment – I look at that centre-half position if John Souttar can get a settled partner, Jefte defensively, if that left-back area can get sorted, I think Jack Butland’s form could upturn off that alone.”

Rangers landing Butland was widely considered to be a coup and the Gers are not likely to favour letting him go just yet.

Ferguson will be looking for improved performances from the shot-stopper soon.