Former top-flight star Tam McManus believes that Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers will have suitors in the summer and the Gers will have a decision on their hands regarding whether to cash in on him or not.

Rangers frontman Dessers attracted suitors during the winter transfer window, but the Ibrox outfit decided to keep him at the club.

Dessers has been finding himself regularly on the scoresheet after the arrival of Barry Ferguson, contributing six goals in six games so far.

The 30-year-old centre forward has netted 23 times so far in all competitions, but some have pointed out Dessers should have scored more goals with the amount of opportunities he had this season; McManus said he should have scored five against Dundee.

McManus admitted that he likes Dessers but believes in the upcoming transfer window Rangers will face a decision whether to keep him at the club or part ways with him.

He is of the opinion that the clubs showing interest in the Belgian during the winter transfer window will return to secure his services in the summer and added that Rangers will need to decide whether they see a long-term future with Dessers, who has a contract with them until 2027.

“I think he is a good player and Rangers will have a decision to make in the summer”, McManus said on PLZ Soccer (7:36).

Competition Matches Goals Assists Scottish Premiership 28 12 2 Europa League 10 3 2 Scottish League Cup 4 4 1 Scottish Cup 2 3 1 Champions League qualifying 2 1 – Cyriel Dessers so far this season for Rangers

“Obviously, there was a bit of interest in him in January.

“I think the same teams will be sniffing in the summer.

“It is whether Rangers feel as if they can cash in now and get a good fee for him or see him long-term scoring goals for Rangers.

“So it will be interesting to see what happens to him in the summer.”

Dessers has featured in 100 games for Rangers with 45 goals and 15 assists under his belt and before Rangers take a decision on his future, they need to appoint a permanent manager first.

The Gers also have the highly promising Hamza Igamane on the books as another striker option.