Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur out-on-loan talent Josh Keeley has admitted that his loan stay at Leyton Orient has been a lot better than he expected, and further stressed that he has loved every minute of it.
Keeley came through Ireland-based St Patrick’s Athletic’s youth system before the north London club picked him up in 2022.
He played a handful of games for Tottenham’s Under-21s and was loaned out to Barnet in January 2024; this summer, League One side Leyton Orient acquired him on a season-long loan, which meant a step up to League One for Keeley.
Keeley has been an instrumental part of Richie Wellens’ side, who are pushing for a League One playoff spot by the end of the season.
The 21-year-old shot-stopper revealed that he was not expecting his loan spell at the O’s to be so good, but he made it clear that he has enjoyed his loan-stay at the League One side.
However, Keeley is fully focused on finishing the campaign strongly as he wants to win the remaining games at Leyton Orient.
“It has been a wonderful, wonderful season”, the Tottenham loanee told Orient Live (2:32) when he was asked about his feelings regarding his loan spell at the O’s.
|Competition
|Games
|Clean sheets
|League One
|28
|14
|FA Cup
|4
|–
|EFL Trophy
|1
|–
|EFL Cup
|1
|–
“Obviously, we have had ups and downs, a lot of ups, not so many downs as ups.
“I do not think I was really expecting it to be honest, but I have loved every minute of it.
“It has been a great season but nothing is finished, we still have got a lot of games to play, a lot of games to win, so, that is my main focus.”
Keeley has been the go-to choice for Wellens in the Leyton Orient goal, as he has played 34 all-competition games for the League One side, keeping 14 clean sheets in the process.
Now it remains to be seen what Tottenham have planned for the young shot-stopper next season when he comes back from Leyton Orient.