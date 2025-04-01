Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur out-on-loan talent Josh Keeley has admitted that his loan stay at Leyton Orient has been a lot better than he expected, and further stressed that he has loved every minute of it.

Keeley came through Ireland-based St Patrick’s Athletic’s youth system before the north London club picked him up in 2022.

He played a handful of games for Tottenham’s Under-21s and was loaned out to Barnet in January 2024; this summer, League One side Leyton Orient acquired him on a season-long loan, which meant a step up to League One for Keeley.

Keeley has been an instrumental part of Richie Wellens’ side, who are pushing for a League One playoff spot by the end of the season.

The 21-year-old shot-stopper revealed that he was not expecting his loan spell at the O’s to be so good, but he made it clear that he has enjoyed his loan-stay at the League One side.

However, Keeley is fully focused on finishing the campaign strongly as he wants to win the remaining games at Leyton Orient.

“It has been a wonderful, wonderful season”, the Tottenham loanee told Orient Live (2:32) when he was asked about his feelings regarding his loan spell at the O’s.

Competition Games Clean sheets League One 28 14 FA Cup 4 – EFL Trophy 1 – EFL Cup 1 – Josh Keeley’s ongoing season at Leyton Orient

“Obviously, we have had ups and downs, a lot of ups, not so many downs as ups.

“I do not think I was really expecting it to be honest, but I have loved every minute of it.

“It has been a great season but nothing is finished, we still have got a lot of games to play, a lot of games to win, so, that is my main focus.”

Keeley has been the go-to choice for Wellens in the Leyton Orient goal, as he has played 34 all-competition games for the League One side, keeping 14 clean sheets in the process.

Now it remains to be seen what Tottenham have planned for the young shot-stopper next season when he comes back from Leyton Orient.