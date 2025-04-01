Michael Regan/Getty Images

Aston Villa legend Ian Taylor has hailed Unai Emery for changing the Villans’ philosophy and leading the club in the right direction by completely transforming the mentality.

The Spanish tactician was appointed as the Aston Villa boss midway through the 2022/23 season, with the team sitting 16th in the Premier League table and winning just two in their first eleven matches under Steven Gerrard.

Emery immediately made his mark, as the Villans defeated Manchester United 3-1 at Villa Park in his first game in charge and secured their first home win against the Red Devils in 27 years.

The Villans have since looked completely different under the 53-year-old’s guidance, with the club qualifying for the Champions League last season for the first time since the 1982/83 campaign.

Taylor feels that the Emery has totally transformed the club’s mentality and believes the club are moving the right direction with the Spaniard at the helm.

The Villa legend even hailed the Spaniard as one of the best managers after his team defeated Preston North End 3-0 to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

Taylor admitted that it would be a dream come true for many Aston Villa fans if the club are able to lift the FA Cup at the end of the season.

Club Years Lorca Deportiva 2004-2006 Almeria 2006-2008 Valencia 2008-2012 Spartak Moscow 2012 Sevilla 2013-2016 Paris Saint-Germain 2016-2018 Arsenal 2018-2019 Villarreal 2020-2022 Aston Villa 2022- Unai Emery’s managerial career

He told BBC Radio 5 live: “It would be fantastic to win the FA Cup. A lot of Villa fans wouldn’t have dreamed about getting to a cup final.

“But since Unai Emery has come in, he’s just changed the whole club.

“Being in the Champions League where we are is unbelievable, now we also have an FA Cup semi-final.

“Tactically, Emery is one of the best out there.

“He’s gradually changed the whole philosophy of the football club.

“Villa fans have had to be patient with the way he wants to play, but everyone has fully bought in to what he wants to do.

“The mindset is totally different, we are really heading in the right direction.”

Emery’s men are set to return to action on Wednesday to face seventh-placed Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

The last time the teams faced each other in December, the match ended 2-2 with Tariq Lamptey scoring in the 81st minute to earn a point for the Seagulls.

With the Villans in the FA Cup semi-finals and Champions League quarter-finals, the club will hope to finish the season with some silverware and end their 29-year major trophy drought.