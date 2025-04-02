Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Belgian side Anderlecht ‘do not seem inclined’ to keep hold of Aston Villa loan star Leander Dendoncker at the moment, with the coming weeks deemed ‘crucial’ to deciding what happens with the midfielder.

Dendoncker came through Anderlecht’s youth academy before Premier League side Wolves signed him in 2022.

He played more than 150 times for the Molineux outfit and in the summer of 2022, Aston Villa paid around €15m for him on a four-year deal.

Dendoncker’s time at Villa Park, though, has not gone according to plan, and saw him go on loan to Napoli in the winter of 2024, and this summer, Anderlecht loaned him for the season.

They have an option of €7m to buy the Aston Villa man once his loan expires at the end of this campaign.

However, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Anderlecht currently do not plan to trigger the €7m buy option for their academy graduate.

It has also been suggested that the Belgian side are even reluctant to negotiate a revised agreement for the 29-year-old as things stand.

Competion Games played Jupiler Pro League 21 Europa League 8 Belgian Cup 4 Leander Dendoncker at Anderlecht this season so far

Apart from his injuries, though, Denconcker has featured regularly for the Belgian Pro outfit, featuring in 33 games, amassing more than 2,800 minutes in the process.

The 29-year-old defensive midfielder has played 36 times for the Villans and if he returns to Villa Park in the summer it is far from clear whether he will have a future at the Premier League club.

It is suggested the coming weeks will be crucial for Dendoncker if he wants to convince Anderlecht to change their stance on him.

Anderlecht currently sit in fourth spot in the Championship group in the Belgian top flight standings.