Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Southampton will receive an official offer from Turkish giants Besiktas at the end of this season to part ways with striker Paul Onuachu.

Onuachu joined Trabzonspor on loan during the 2023/24 season, where he performed excellently, scoring 17 goals in all competitions for them.

He was a bit part player under previous Southampton boss Russell Martin, but he is featuring regularly under Ivan Juric.

Onuachu is set to enter the final year of his contract with Southampton and Saints have yet to offer him a new deal.

Southampton are set to be relegated to the Championship, and they might not want to keep Onuachu at the club and could decide to cash in on him in the summer.

Besiktas have been a long-term admirers of the 30-year-old centre forward and they have tried to sign him in the previous two transfer windows; they remain keen now.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Besiktas will submit an official offer to Southampton at the end of the season to sign the centre forward.

Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 19 3 1 FA Cup 2 – – EFL Cup 1 – – Paul Onuachu’s season so far for Southampton

The Turkish giants are considering terminating Ciro Immobile’s contract at the end of the season and bringing Onuachu to Besiktas.

Immobile joined Besiktas from Lazio in the summer on a two-year deal and has scored eleven goals for them in the league.

Besiktas boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer is an admirer of the Nigerian international’s talent and feels that Onuachu will be a good addition in their forward department to make them more competitive.

Onuachu in the past admitted that he wants to return to Turkey and in the summer all eyes will be on him to see whether he will accept a move to Besiktas.

Southampton are currently bottom of the league table and they might end up with less than eleven points, which would be the worst points tally in Premier League history.