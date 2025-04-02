Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool legend John Aldridge thinks that it was a no-brainer for Leeds United loan star Jack Harrison to be brought off by Everton manager David Moyes in the Merseyside derby as he was negative.

Harrison is on his second successive season-long loan at Everton from Leeds, with the winger making use of a clause in his Whites contract to remain in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Moyes picked Harrison in his Everton starting eleven at Anfield against Liverpool on Wednesday evening for the crucial league encounter, which the Reds edged 1-0.

The winger struggled to make a big impact in the game though and Moyes eventually took the call to bring him off.

Iliman Ndiaye was the man called to replace Harrison just before the 70th minute mark in the Merseyside derby clash.

It was not a move which surprised Liverpool legend Aldridge, who called the decision to replace Harrison a no-brainer and feels the winger was negative.

Aldridge said on LFC TV (2nd April, 21:29): “To be fair, Jack Harrison has been very negative for Everton.

Club Years New York City FC 2016-2017 Manchester City 2018-2021 Middlesbrough (loan) 2018 Leeds United (loan) 2018-2021 Leeds United 2021- Everton (loan) 2023- Jack Harrison’s career history

“That’s a no-brainer from their point of view.”

Harrison’s contract at Leeds is due to run until the summer of 2028 and it remains to be seen where the winger will be playing his football next season.

He has scored just once for Everton in 30 outings across all competitions this season and has failed to provide a single assist.

Everton boss David Moyes is expected to reshape the squad at Goodison Park over the summer, as he puts his mark on the club, and all eyes will be on whether he tries to keep Harrison.

The result at Anfield means Liverpool are 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League with eight games left.