Carl Recine/Getty Images

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Brentford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Newcastle United have officially revealed their starting line-up to take on Brentford at St James’ Park in the Premier League this evening.

Eddie Howe’s side have been basking in the glory of having won the EFL Cup, but the manager will know there is work to do in the Premier League and will hope to get his line-up right.

Howe has Newcastle sitting in sixth place in the Premier League table and the game against Brentford represents an opportunity for the Magpies to boost their Champions League qualification bid.

Brentford arrive in the north east on a spell of decent form, having won three of their last five games, losing one, and the Magpies boss needs to pick the right line-up to get the better of them.

The earlier league meeting between the two teams this season saw Brentford win 4-2, however the two did meet in the EFL Cup and Newcastle won 3-1.

Nick Pope is in goal in Howe’s line-up this evening, while at the back he selects a four of Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Tino Livramento.

In midfield, the Magpies have Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton, while Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes support Alexander Isak.

If Howe needs to change his line-up at any point then he has options on the bench and they include Lewis Miley and Joe Willock.

Newcastle United Team vs Brentford

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Murphy, Barnes, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Wilson, Shahar, Krafth, Osula, Willock, Longstaff, Miley, Neave