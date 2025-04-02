Michael Regan/Getty Images

Shrewsbury Town boss Michael Appleton has hailed Aston Villa loan star Josh Feeney for his performance against Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night.

Feeney was picked up from Fleetwood Town’s academy back in 2021 by the Villans and was added to their youth system as a promising prospect.

The 19-year-old defender featured 50 times for Aston Villa Under-23s, and last season he was loaned out to Spanish side Real Union in the second half of the campaign.

League One strugglers Shrewsbury Town have loaned him for this season, where he has been a regular fixture for them throughout the term in League One.

On Tuesday night, Salop faced promotion hopefuls Wycombe Wanderers but were able to hold them to a 0-0 draw, and Appleton praised Morgan Feeney and Josh Feeney.

The Shrews boss expressed his delight with the Aston Villa loan star’s performance as he feels the teenager’s decision-making against the Chairboys was top notch.

“Both Feeneys obviously, Josh and Morgan, did ever so well”, Appleton told Shrewsbury Town’s media (2:01) when he was asked about his side’s defensive performance against Mike Dodds’ men.

Opponents Result Wycombe Wanderers (A) 0-0 Birmingham City (A) 1-4 Burton Albion (H) 0-2 Exeter City (A) 2-0 Bristol Rovers (H) 0-0 Shrewsbury Town’s last five games

“I have got to say, Josh on that left-hand side, not necessarily natural to him, I thought he was outstanding.

“The way he dealt with it [Wycombe attacks]; so composed, picked his moment when he needed to be aggressive or not.”

Feeney has featured regularly for Salop all season, playing 32 times in all competitions for them, amassing more than 2,700 minutes in the process.

The Shrews are currently sitting rock-bottom in the League One table and look set to drop into League Two.

Aston Villa will have a decision to make about what the best next step for Feeney will be next term.