Fixture: Liverpool vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool and Everton have both named their official line-ups for this evening’s Merseyside derby in the Premier League at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s side are firm favourites to go on and win the Premier League title this season, but Everton want to try and throw a spanner in the works.

The two sides met as recently as February and Everton held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in a controversial and thrilling encounter at Goodison Park.

Everton last won at Anfield in 2021, beating Liverpool 2-0, however the most recent three games at the ground have all ended in 2-0 wins for Liverpool.

Liverpool boss Slot will be determined to get his line-up right and he goes with Caoimhin Kelleher in goal tonight.

The Reds have a back four of Curtis Jones, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson.

Midfield sees Liverpool deploy Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, while Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota lead the attack.

Everton manager David Moyes has picked his own line-up to counter the Reds threat and Jordan Pickford is in goal.

At the back, Moyes has Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Midfield sees the Toffees boss select Idrissa Gueye, James Garner and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while Jack Harrison and Charly Alcaraz support Beto.

Both managers have a host of substitutes to change their respective line-ups if needed at any point in the 90 minutes.

Liverpool vs Everton Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher, Jones, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Jota, Diaz

Substitutes: Jaros, Endo, Nunez, Chiesa, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, McConnell, Quansah

Everton: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison, Alcaraz, Beto

Substitutes: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Ndiaye, Chermiti, Young, Broja, Coleman, Iroegbunam