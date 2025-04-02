Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies believes that Blues star Kashi Anderson is very reliable defensively with his pressing and pointed out that the winger did what the only the very best do.

The 29-year-old joined Birmingham from Blackpool in the summer of 2023 but failed to make his mark as he missed the majority of the season due to a hamstring injury.

This season Anderson has been a regular starter in Davies’ line-up and has proved to be a versatile player, playing in several positions.

On Tuesday, Anderson started the game against Bristol Rovers and handed his team an early boost with a goal in the third minute of the game, which Birmingham won 2-1.

Davies, pleased with Anderson’s efforts, stated that the winger was the best player on the pitch on Tuesday and pointed out that he was direct and dangerous with his pace.

The Birmingham boss also added that Anderson is very reliable defensively and highlighted that the 29-year-old is full of confidence and presses very well.

He was also impressed with the forward’s goal and pointed out that the way Anderson managed to cut back in to find the top corner is what the best players do.

Competition Games Goal Contributions League One 29 10 FA Cup 3 1 Carabao Cup 2 2 EFL Trophy 5 3 Anderson’s season so far for Birmingham City

“I think he has been excellent”, Davies said on Blues TV (1:05).

“I think he was the best player on the pitch, very dangerous with his pace, very direct and he is full of confidence.

“He is very reliable defensively and presses well, and that goal was as good as you will see as a winger on the left side.

“If you can chop in and bend the ball in the top corner, that is what the best do.”

Anderson has scored six times while registering four assists in the process in League One for Birmingham so far this season and he will be looking to increase his goal involvement in the upcoming games.

After Tuesday’s win, Birmingham are one step closer to securing automatic promotion by winning the League One title.