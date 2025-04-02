Richard Keys has blasted referee Sam Barrott and VAR Paul Tierney after James Tarkowski was not sent off in Everton’s clash against Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Tarkowski went clattering into Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in just the eleventh minute of the Premier League clash at Anfield.

While Tarkowski got the ball with his sliding challenge, he then followed through and crashed into Mac Allister’s left leg, leaving the Argentine on the floor in extreme pain.

The decision was taken to show the Everton defender a yellow card and that call baffled Keys.

Keys thinks it was clear that Tarkowski’s challenge was serious foul play and could well have broken the Liverpool star’s leg, given it was such a bad challenge.

Keys said on beIN SPORTS: “Somehow Sam Barrott [referee] and Paul Tierney [VAR] thought that was reckless.

“Now the difference between reckless and, what was the case, serious foul play is that that endangers a player’s safety with excessive force and brutality.

Game Booking Brighton (H) 77th minute Fulham (H) 76th minute Southampton (A) 24th minute Nottingham Forest (H) 8th minute Liverpool (A) 11th minute James Tarkowski’s Premier League bookings

“That was a leg breaker.”

Keys explained that VAR Tierney would have seen the challenge in the same detail as everyone on TV replays and insists the decision made by the two officials was totally wrong.

He insists Tarkowski should have been sent off.

“I don’t know how professional referees, and Paul Tierney has seen that with the same forensic evidence that we’ve had, and has agreed with Sam Barrott.

“Between the two of them they have got that wholly wrong.”

Keys added: “That’s a red card.”

Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister was okay to carry on during the game, but there is little doubt the decision will come under the microscope after the match.

Tarkowski has now been booked on five occasions in the Premier League this season.