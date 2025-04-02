Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin thinks that Leeds United boss Daniel Farke does need to use his squad a bit more, despite his changes against Swansea City not working out.

The Whites have enjoyed an excellent season so far in the Championship, but their recent run of one win in their last five games has seen the club lose out their spot at the top of the table to Sheffield United.

Topping the Championship table for the majority of the season, Leeds’ recent run has allowed Chris Wilder’s team to establish a two-point lead at the top.

Leeds were held to a 2-2 draw by Swansea at Elland Road at the weekend and Farke brought in Sam Byram at left-back, along with Joe Rothwell in midfield to change things somewhat, but the bulk of the side remained as usual.

Farke has been criticised for being unwilling to use his squad enough and Parkin believes there is a sense that he needs to do that.

He thinks that there will be changes for the Luton Town game at the weekend, as Farke goes back to his preferred line-up.

Parkin told the Championship Check-In show (6:10): “I think [Willy] Gnonto probably comes back in, [Ao] Tanaka can probably come back in, [Junior] Firpo as well.

“Obviously international breaks disrupts things.

“I think there has probably been a sense that Daniel Farke has to use squad a little bit more.

Result Competition Luton Town 1-2 Leeds United Championship Luton Town 0-1 Leeds United EFL Cup Luton Town 1-1 Leeds United League One Leeds United’s last three visits to Luton Town

“Obviously, it has not gone particularly well at the weekend, but I expect all those aforementioned players to come back in.”

The ex-striker though is not ringing the alarm bells and added: “Listen, let’s get it right – Swansea, they hit the post, they had a few moments, but it was a game that Leeds controlled hugely.”

Farke’s men will now travel to Kenilworth road to face an in-form Luton team, who are battling to avoid relegation and have picked up ten points in their last five matches.

However, the Whites defeated the Hatters 3-0 earlier this season in November and will aim to produce a similar performance on Saturday.

Leeds will hope that the players will be able regain their form ahead of the business end of the season, as the club look to avoid a late season collapse and miss out on automatic promotion to the Premier League like last season.