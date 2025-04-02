Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Former Championship hitman Sam Parkin thinks that Watford boss Tom Cleverley has some really good ideas, but the Hornets will need to back him in the summer by improving the squad.

Watford are in the midst of the playoff battle but, at the weekend, dropped crucial points at home against a relegation-threatened Plymouth Argyle after they drew 0-0.

Cleverley’s side are four points off the last playoff spot, occupied by West Bromwich Albion, and they are set to meet their other playoff rivals, Bristol City, at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

However, Parkin thinks that Watford’s playoff dream will be over at Ashton Gate, as he does not see the Hornets securing three points against Bristol City and pointed out that their performance against Plymouth indicates that they do not have what it takes to go on an unbelievable run at the business end of the season to push for promotion.

He, however, admits that he likes the way Watford play and believes that Cleverly has some nice ideas in his bag; Parkin stressed that the team will need improvement in the summer to realise them.

The former striker also thinks they need to bring in two more strikers and pointed out that their full-backs are terrible, which will also need improvement.

“I like watching Watford play; I think that Tom Cleverley has some really good ideas, but that squad needs real improvement in the next season”, Parkin said on the Championship Check-in show (5:56).

Date Game Result 29/03/25 Watford vs Plymouth Argyle 1-1 15/03/25 Oxford United vs Watford 1-0 12/03/25 Watford vs Swansea City 1-0 08/03/25 Watford vs Millwall 2-1 01/03/25 Stoke City vs Watford 0-0 Watford’s last five fixtures.

“For me, they are two strikers short and probably need a little bit more creativity.

“The full-backs were terrible; certainly the two right-backs were terrible against Argyle, Wiley actually did pretty well on the left-hand side.

“I just feel and I have been in teams that, towards the end of the season, kind of need that unbelievable run to force themselves into the playoffs reckoning and I am not saying it is a relief, but just sometimes when you get a result, the reality hits, and I think that is what nil-nil against Argyle was and I think this is going to be the end at Ashton Gate.”

Watford will need to get on a very good run from now to the end of the season to get themselves into the playoffs.

The Hornets have won only four games out of their 19 away games so far this season and will need to bring out their top performance on Saturday against the Robins.