Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens feels that Tottenham Hotspur loan star Jamie Donley ‘should have scored’ against Burton Albion on Tuesday night in a 2-1 defeat, where he feels his attacking players were poor.

The O’s sit tenth in the League One table with 59 points, but are only four points behind sixth-placed Bolton Wanderers.

They had the chance to close the gap to a playoff spot on Tuesday night, but Leyton Orient were pegged back twice by the Brewers after the O’s scored an early goal.

Wellens has kept no secret regarding his unhappiness with his frontline, where he namechecked QPR loanee Charlie Kelman and Spurs on-loan attacking midfielder Donley.

The 45-year-old is clear that Donley, who is having an impressive loan spell at the League One club, should have scored in the O’s defeat on Tuesday night.

“I thought our front three in all terms were disappointing”, Wellens told the O’s in-house media (4:03) following the 2-1 defeat against the Brewers.

“Kelman should have scored a few, I think Jamie Donley should have scored, but all in all, it was disappointing.

Opposition Date Wigan Athletic (H) 5th April Mansfield Town (A) 8th April Crawley Town (A) 12th April Barnsley (H) 18th April Cambridge United (A) 21st April Wycombe Wanderers (H) 26th April Huddersfield Town (A) 3rd May Leyton Orient’s remaining league games this season

“Ball retention, get a hold of it; the ball is there, instead of getting hold of it and bringing people into the play, we are ducking, flicking it on.

“Absolute panic football at times from us.”

Donley has been an important player at the O’s this season, and he has 12 goal involvements in 42 games for them during the campaign.

Leyton Orient are very much in the race to fight for a place in the playoffs, and the Spurs loan star will look to end the season on a good note by making more goal contributions in the seven remaining league games.