George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United teen talent James Debayo believes that he and his Under-21 team-mates will have to take on board the experience of playing against National League sides and have to be ready for a massive final against Sutton United in the National League Cup.

Leeds’ Under-21 team, under the stewardship of Scott Gardner, booked a place in the final of the newly introduced National League Cup by beating Altrincham 2-1 on Tuesday.

The Whites were the only Under-21 team still fighting in the tournament and will now play National League side Sutton United in the final.

Giving an insight into the benefits they have reaped by playing against senior teams, Debayo revealed that it is mainly experience.

“Obviously, the experience – we just have to take it as it comes. We know that they want to win”, Debayo told LUTV (0:51).

“All the boys just came and brought their A game. And luckily, it was good on the day.”

Debayo is now expecting a huge test for the young Whites in the final as they try to clinch silverware in what would be a real coup.

“The final is going to be a massive game.

Clubs Blackburn Rovers Brighton Derby County Fulham Leeds United Manchester United Middlesbrough Newcastle United Nottingham Forest Southampton Stoke City Sunderland Tottenham Hotspur West Brom West Ham Wolves Premier League 2 sides in National League Cup

“I don’t know who it is against yet but I am sure that the boys will be as up for it as they were today and hopefully, we can get a result for everyone.”

The young Whites are currently placed 16th in the Premier League 2 table with 24 points from 18 games.

A host of Premier League 2 sides took part in the competition and Leeds have done the best of any of them.

Winning the National League Cup would rank as an impressive achievement for Leeds.