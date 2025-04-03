Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Derby County goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom has labelled the club’s supporters and local community amazing and credited them for making his time with the Rams wonderful.

The 26-year-old joined the Rams in the summer transfer window from Swedish side Djurgarden for a reported fee of around €1.75m.

Since joining Derby, Zetterstrom has featured regularly for them, making 37 appearances in the Championship while registering eight clean sheets.

Zetterstrom was in goal as Derby secured their fourth victory on the bounce on Wednesday by defeating Preston North End 2-0 and moved one point clear of the Championship drop zone.

After their win against the Lilywhites, the Derby goalkeeper praised the club’s supporters for always turning up for their matches regardless of how the team are performing.

Zetterstrom even revealed his admiration for the local community as they have helped the 26-year-old to settle in swiftly at his new club after his summer switch.

He told Rams TV (2:15): “You come here once a week and they turn up in such a huge numbers every single time no matter what, no matter when.

Result Competition Derby County 2-0 Coventry City Championship Plymouth Argyle 2-3 Derby County Championship Derby County 2-0 Preston North End Championship Derby County’s last three results

“Yes, it is just amazing to play in front of these fans and it is not only here, but I mean just the whole community, just meeting people at the supermarket and whatnot.

“These sort of things make your day and all of this combined just makes it so wonderful to play here.”

John Eustace’s men are set to face Alan Sheehan’s Swansea City on Saturday and will look to continue their winning run and extend their lead over the drop zone.

The Rams, however, have not defeated Swansea in any of their last four meetings, with the club suffering a 2-1 defeat against the Swans in November.

Derby will be hopeful of ending their winless run against Swansea at the weekend, as the club aim to secure their status as a Championship side at the end of the season.