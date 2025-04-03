Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Celtic shot-stopper Viljami Sinisalo has admitted that whenever he walks out on to the pitch, he can feel the size and status of the club.

Celtic signed the Finnish international from Premier League club Aston Villa in the summer window for £1m as backup to first-choice Kasper Schmeichel.

In the most recent international break, the Dane picked up an injury, which has sidelined him for more than a month, and now Sinisalo will have his chance to prove himself.

He made his Celtic debut against Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup back in February, when he kept a clean sheet in the Bhoys’ 5-0 win.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper insisted that he looks forward to playing games for Celtic for the fans week in, week out.

Sinisalo stressed that whenever the team walk out on to the pitch in games, the fans show their passion to give a feeling of the club’s size and stature.

“It is fantastic, every time we walk out on the pitch here”, the Finland shot-stopper told Celtic TV (0:47) when he was asked about his feelings playing for Celtic.

Opponents Result Hearts (H) 3-0 Rangers (H) 2-3 Hibernian (H) 2-0 St. Mirren (A) 2-5 Aberdeen (H) 5-1 Celtic’s last five results

“I feel it from the fans, how big this football club is, and yes, it is something I look forward to every weekend or midweek whenever the game is.

“So, yes, it is brilliant and long it may continue.”

Celtic have more or less wrapped up the Scottish Premiership title this season as they sit 13 points clear of arch-rivals Rangers.

Sinisalo will look to show his abilities in the games he will get to impress Brendan Rodgers to become a long-term reliable deputy at Celtic Park.

He has claimed that his Scottish Premiership debut for Celtic produced nerves he was able to handle.