Former France international Frank Leboeuf believes that Aston Villa’s approach against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League will be different than Liverpool’s and believes that Unai Emery’s side will play conservative football.

Aston Villa are having an excellent season in Europe as they are in the Champions League quarter-final, and the Birmingham outfit will face PSG, who defeated Liverpool, in the round of 16.

Villa will travel to Paris to take on Emery’s former side on Wednesday for the first leg before they welcome them at home on 15th April.

Aston Villa have a chance to progress to the next round and Leboeuf is of the view that they will not play the way Liverpool played against the French giants in the two-legged affair.

He thinks that Emery, who knows Paris Saint-Germain and managed them, will adopt a more conservative approach to the games and added that Villa will try to play an effective attacking game.

Leboeuf praised PSG for showing up against Liverpool, who he considers the best team in Europe; however, he thinks that the game against Aston Villa will be different.

When talking about the fixture between Aston Villa and PSG, Leboeuf said on ESPN FC (0:30): “Yes, nothing is given.

Date Game 05/04/25 Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest 09/04/25 Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa 12/04/25 Southampton v Aston Villa 15/04/25 Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain 19/04/25 Aston Vila vs Newcastle United Aston Villa’s next five fixtures

“I mean, Paris Saint-Germain played very well and yes, they showed up against the best team in Europe, Liverpool.

“They were above them and they were in the two games very much better than Liverpool, but it is going to be another story [against Villa].

“Aston Villa have a character; they are not going to play like Liverpool and [will] try to play against Paris Saint-Germain effectively offensively.

“Unai Emery knows PSG very well; I think he is going to be very conservative.”

Aston Villa boss Emery will be determined to get one over his former team to take Villa to the semi-final of the Champions League this season.

The Birmingham outfit faced Brighton Hove & Albion on Tuesday and secured a 3-0 result against them to keep themselves in the hunt for the top four in the league.