Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic shot-stopper Viljami Sinisalo has revealed that he was not nervous playing in his first Scottish Premiership game against Hearts last weekend, as he stressed he has played a lot of football before.

The 23-year-old Finland international came through at Finnish outfit FC Espoo before he was picked up by Premier League club Aston Villa for their academy.

He played a handful of games for the Villans academy, and this summer, Glasgow giants Celtic signed him from the Villa Park outfit.

Sinisalo made his Scottish Premiership debut last Saturday against Hearts, where the Bhoys picked up a comfortable 3-0 win.

The Finland goalkeeper made it clear that he was not nervous on his league debut at Celtic Park and insisted that even if there were nerves, the Raith Rovers game in February, settled them.

Sinisalo admitted that being nervous is normal for a footballer, but it was not too much for him, as it was not the first time he was playing in a game of football

“Every footballer has nerves, but not too much, it is fine”, he told Celtic TV (1:06) when asked if he was nervous playing against the Jambos last weekend.

Club Years FC Espoo 2017-2018 Aston Villa 2018-2024 Ayr United (loan) 2020-2021 Burton Albion (loan) 2022 Exeter City (loan) 2023-24 Celtic 2024- Viljami Sinisalo’s career history so far

“It is not like that I have never played football before, so yes, it is fine, not too much [nerves].

“It was nice to have some action early doors and settle, if there were any nerves.

“So yes, not too much.”

Celtic’s first-choice custodian, Kasper Schmeichel, is set to miss more than a month due to an injury, and Sinisalo will look to establish himself as serious competition for the experienced Dane.

The Bhoys face St. Johnstone on Sunday, and Sinisalo will look to record back-to-back clean sheets for Celtic.