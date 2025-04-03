Pete Norton/Getty Images

Barnsley interim manager Conor Hourihane has revealed that he has picked Birmingham City boss Chris Davies’ brain a couple times on how the 40-year-old coaches and lauded him for his impact on Blues.

Blues have enjoyed an excellent season under the management of Davies, with the club on course to secure the League One title and they are just one step away from lifting EFL Trophy next week.

Birmingham City recently bettered their previous record of 36 wins in a single campaign, after defeating Bristol Rovers 2-1 on Tuesday, which was their 37th victory of the campaign.

Davies’ men are still in contention to make more history this season as they only need 13 points in their remaining eight league matches to surpass Plymouth Argyle’s record of 101 points in a single League One campaign.

Hourihane stated that the Blues boss has done a great job in the last twelve months and revealed that he has tried to learn from Davies.

The Barnsley boss feels that spending big on transfers does not guarantee any club success, so he believes that the work done by Davies is absolutely creditworthy.

Hourihane said on BBC Radio Sheffield (9:10): “Absolutely, full credit to Chris, I know Chris a little bit and have been introduced to him a couple of times, picked his brain a couple of times on how he coaches and how he goes about his business; I sought advice from him from that point of view.

Name Position Chris Davies Manager Ben Petty Assistant manager Tom Huddlestone Coach Nathan Gardiner Coach Maik Taylor Goalkeeping coach Sean Rush Head of physical performance Craig Garner Director of football Key Birmingham City backroom staff

“Over the last twelve months, he has been brilliant, a really good coach, a really good thinker of the game and you can spend all the money in the world but that does not mean you will bring success.

“For him to bring it together and have the season that he has done, full credit to him.”

Blues are set to welcome Hourihane’s men to St Andrew’s on Saturday and will look to replicate their performance from earlier this season, when they defeated the Tykes 2-1.

Birmingham City have not lost any of their last three matches against Barnsley and will be hoping to continue that run at the weekend, with the club aiming to make more history before the end of the campaign.