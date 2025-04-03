George Wood/Getty Images

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke believes that for any side playing against Leeds United it is really about how they can be contained, but thinks Luton Town have the tools to stop them this weekend.

It is going to be a tight race to the finish in the Championship for a promotion spot given how things stand after 39 games.

The Whites have been shaky and run the risk of having to go through the playoffs yet again unless they can improve their form and handle the pressure.

After a third draw in the last five matches, they are now set to play Luton away from home on Saturday.

Clarke believes that containing Leeds is one issue that all the clubs in the Championship have to give additional thought to.

However, Clarke thinks Luton have shown they are not being blown away in games, despite battling against the drop in the Championship and that could stand them in good stead to face Leeds this weekend.

“I suppose when you are playing against Leeds, it is really about – can you contain them?” Clarke said on What The EFL (31:11).

Result Competition Hull City 0-1 Luton Town Championship Luton Town 0-0 Middlesbrough Championship Cardiff City 1-2 Luton Town Championship Luton Town’s last three results

“Over the course of the season, you would probably say that they have been up against it, but I was looking at it and I was there for the Burnley tonking on the opening night 4-1.

“Since then, yes they have lost some games, but never by more than one goal. There have been a lot of draws, a lot of wins there as well.

“So actually most teams haven’t found it easy.

“And I don’t think Leeds will.

“And Luton have the tools to cause Leeds one or two nervy moments, especially the goalie.”

Luton have been beaten six times in 19 games at home in the Championship this season, and have conceded 19, scoring just 20.

Leeds have a potent attack and the Hatters are likely to have to improve on their home average of just over a goal a game if they are to be able to live with the Whites.