Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Fixture: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have officially named their lineup to lock horns with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this evening.

Under Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham have had a season to forget domestically and are now trying to just climb as high as they can in the Premier League before the campaign ends, in order to restore some pride.

Postecoglou will point to numerous injury issues throughout the campaign, but there has been criticism of the Australian refusing to be flexible in his approach and not improving players.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, finished in a thrilling 4-3 win for Chelsea.

Tottenham have not won at Stamford Bridge since 2018, when they managed a 3-1 victory, with a goal from Christian Eriksen and two from Dele Alli.

Postecoglou has Guglielmo Vicario between the sticks for Tottenham in his lineup tonight, while in defence, the visitors go with Djed Spence, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie.

The engine room sees Tottenham deploy Lucas Bergvall, Rodrigo Bentancur and James Maddison, while Wilson Odobert and Heung-Min Son support Dominic Solanke.

If Postecoglou needs to make changes to his lineup during the game then he has options off the bench and they include Mathys Tel and Mikey Moore.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs Chelsea

Vicario, Spence, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bergvall, Bentancur, Maddison, Odobert, Solanke, Son

Substitutes: Kinsky, Pedro Porro, Davies, Gray, Sarr, Bissouma, Moore, Johnson, Tel