Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur talent Callum Olusesi has stressed the need for him to keep working hard and take every opportunity that comes his way at the north London giants.

The Premier League club announced on Wednesday that they had tied the 18-year-old down to a new contract running until the summer of 2029.

The recognition came after Olusesi was handed his first-team debut by Ange Postecoglou in the Europa League match against Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim.

He had also been given the skipper’s armband for Tottenham’s Under-21 team.

Reflecting on his experience of playing for Tottenham’s senior team, Olusesi insisted that it was a dream come true – an occasion he had worked for his whole life.

“It was like a dream come true”, Olusesi told Tottenham’s official channel.

“It didn’t really soak in at first, but once it hit it was just like – I have worked my whole life just for that one opportunity.

“I have just got to keep working hard now and hope that it comes again, just take every opportunity as it comes.

England team Years England Under-16s 2022-2023 England Under-17s 2023-2024 England Under-18s 2024- Callum Olusesi at international level

“It is a great achievement obviously.

“All the hard work I have put in – me and my family, the coaches everyone else that have guided me – I am always helpful.”

On the night in Germany, the teenager was joined by his fellow academy team-mate Mikey Moore.

Moore’s continued presence at the top level gives young players like him added motivation, the young midfielder insists.

“It has always been a dream that – something we have spoken about since our way up.

“We just kept working hard, kept our heads down.

“Obviously, it is good seeing that Mikey is with the first-team full-time.

“So having someone up there – you could look up to them and see how well he is doing and then it gives you more motivation to keep pushing.”

The starlet, who can perform multiple roles in the middle of the pitch, has progressed through the different youth ranks at Tottenham.