Former EFL striker Sam Parkin has picked out Bristol Rovers starlet Kofi Shaw as someone with a lot of potential and believes that he will probably play in the Premier League in the future.

Shaw has been having a memorable season, first at National League side Yeovil Town and then at his boyhood club Bristol Rovers.

After having played 16 games in the first half of the season, he was recalled by Bristol Rovers and was quickly integrated into the first-team set-up.

Shaw has since played seven games for the Gas, taking his overall appearances in the league up to nine.

Parkin was left impressed with what he saw from Shaw against Birmingham City on Tuesday night in League One and believes that he is someone with a lot of potential who can play in the Premier League in the future.

“Kofi Shaw – that is someone we are going to be talking about a lot on this podcast or maybe not because he is probably going to be in the Premier League”, Parkin said on What The EFL (7:20).

“[He is an] 18-year-old midfield player, incredibly tenacious, but can play as well.

Opponents Date Bolton Wanderers (A) 05/04 Exeter City (H) 12/04 Wrexham (A) 18/04 Bristol Rovers’ next three fixtures

“He actually got withdrawn after about 65 minutes because he was on a yellow, silly yellow as well.

“Had he not been he would have been really influential as Bristol Rovers looked to get a point [against Birmingham City].”

Bristol Rovers sit just three points above the drop zone in the League One table and Burton Albion, directly behind the Gas, have a game in hand.

The Gas have conceded 65 goals in their 40 League One games so far.