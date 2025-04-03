Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven has revealed that he and his Spurs team-mate Cristian Romero have a bond of trust between them where they do not let each other down.

Spurs are having a terrible season domestically as they sit as low as 14th in the Premier League table with nine games to go in the campaign.

They have been plagued by injuries all season and Ange Postecoglou’s go-to centre-back duo of Van de Ven and Romero were injured for a large part of the campaign.

They could feature together tonight at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea as both of them are now fit to play.

Van de Ven admitted that playing alongside the Argentina international is a great feeling as he stressed they trust each other and never let the other down.

The 23-year-old Dutchman is clear that he wants to end the season on a good note and admitted he is raring to play alongside Romero.

“My partnership with Cuti is really good – every time I play next to him, it feels normal”, Van de Ven told the club’s official website.

Opponents Date Chelsea (A) 3rd April (Premier League) Southampton (H) 6th April (Premier League) Eintracht Frankfurt (H) 10th April (Europa League) Wolves (A) 13th April (Premier League) Eintracht Frankfurt (A) 17th April (Europa League) Tottenham’s next five games in all competitions

“I feel the trust he’s got in me and the trust I’ve got in him.

“We’re always covering each other well, we’re there for each other, one of us will never let the other down, and we’ve really got that trust in each other.

“He’s an unbelievable player as you can see and of course this season, we were both out for around the same amount of time, but I’m really happy to be back next to him and hopefully we can end the season strongly together.”

The Netherlands defender has made himself an important part of the Spurs side since he joined them from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023.

Van de Ven, alongside Romero, will look to help Spurs deliver the best finish to their season, which is likely to come down to Europe, where they remain involved in the Europa League.