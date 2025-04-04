Bolton Official

Bolton Wanderers manager Steven Schumacher has told the supporters that he is hoping for a big crowd and an electrifying atmosphere against Bristol Rovers, who he insists will not make life easy for his side.

The Trotters did not start the season in great form, but since the appointment of Schumacher in January, the club have steadily climbed up the League One table and currently sit sixth.

However, their recent form has been poor as they lost three games on the bounce before winning 1-0 against 18th-placed Wigan Athletic in their last match.

The Bolton manager revealed he is hopeful that the stadium will be completely filled at the weekend and the crowd will be bouncing, as Bolton welcome Inigo Calderon’s Bristol Rovers, who defeated them 3-2 last month.

The 40-year-old feels it will be a tough match for the Trotters on Saturday and believes the support from the home fans can help the team massively.

Schumacher told Wanderers TV (3:05): “It’s Community Day, so yes hopefully it is a big crowd and the atmosphere is bouncing.

“I always say the support is so important, it won’t get it all our own way, it won’t be a type of game that we cruise to a victory because we are coming up against a really good team.

Opponents Date Bristol Rovers (H) 05/04 Rotherham United (H) 08/04 Barnsley (A) 12/04 Bolton Wanderers’ next three fixtures

“So it might be nervous at times, it might be free flowing who knows, but as long as the support is there then I can guarantee the players will give the effort.”

Schumacher also reflected on their 3-2 defeat against Bristol Rovers in March and admitted that it was big blow for the team as it killed their momentum.

However, Schumacher believes that his team has learned from their mistakes and expects them to not repeat the same errors again at the weekend.

The Bolton boss added: “We came out of it on the wrong side of the result which was a blow for us because we were playing really well at that time.

“We had to learn from the mistakes and we hope that we are ready and we don’t make the same mistakes on Saturday.”

Since defeating the Trotters last month, Calderon’s men have failed to pick up a single point in the league, losing their last four matches while conceding ten goals.

Bolton will hope that their team will be ready to get their revenge against Bristol Rovers at the weekend and pile more misery on the Pirates, as Schumacher’s men aim to secure their spot in the League One playoffs at the end of the season.