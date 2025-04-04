Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Ex-Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is ‘screaming for the sack’ at Tottenham Hotspur to get a payoff and will never have the connection he had with Bhoys fans, in the opinion of former top flight attacker Tam McManus.

The Tottenham boss is again under big pressure following Thursday night’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Chelsea.

Tottenham fans at Stamford Bridge turned on Postecoglou and chanted ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’ to the Australian tactician during the game.

Postecoglou cupped his ear to the Spurs supporters after he thought his side had scored; the goal was eventually ruled out by VAR.

He insists he was simply encouraging the fans to make some noise, but the gesture has not been well received and there are question marks over how long he can last in north London.

McManus, who saw Postecoglou up close during his time as Celtic manager, believes that the Australian is now simply screaming to be sacked and receive a payoff.

The former Hibernian attacker thinks that Postecoglou joined the wrong club and realises he did, while he will never have a bond with the fans that he had with the Celtic supporters.

Team Years South Melbourne 1996-2000 Australia U17 2000-2005 Australia U20 2005-2007 Panachaiki 2008 Whittlesea Zebras 2009 Brisbane Roar 2009–2012 Melbourne Victory 2012–2013 Australia 2013–2017 Yokohama F. Marinos 2018–2021 Celtic 2021–2023 Tottenham Hotspur 2023– Ange Postecoglou’s managerial career

McManus wrote on X: “Big man is screaming for the sack/pay off will never need to work again.

“Couldn’t turn that contract down but joined the wrong club and think he knows that now.

“Ange will never have a bond with fans anywhere else like the one he had with the Celtic fans.”

Tottenham remain alive in the Europa League and winning the competition would rescue what has been a dreadful campaign for the club this season.

Postecoglou was a prolific trophy winner during his time at Celtic and picked up two Scottish Premierships, one Scottish Cup and two Scottish League Cups.