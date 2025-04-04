Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Lincoln City midfielder Tom Bayliss has hailed Charlton Athletic manager Nathan Jones, as he feels the Addicks boss knows how to get his side promoted.

The Addicks are pushing for promotion to the Championship under Jones, who was appointed in February of 2024, and has turned things around at the Valley.

Charlton sit fourth in the league table and they could also have a sniff of automatic promotion if Wrexham and Wycombe Wanderers stumble in the upcoming weeks, even though that is a long shot.

They have not been in the English second tier since they got relegated from the Championship back in the 2019/20 campaign.

Jones’ men play mid-table side Lincoln City this Saturday at the Valley and Bayliss made it clear that his side will go for three points against Charlton.

He stressed his team-mate James Collins, who played under Jones at Luton Town, talks about the Addicks manager, who he feels knows what he is doing.

“Obviously, Collo [Collins] had him at Luton when he was there”, Bayliss told the Imps in-house media (3:04) about the Addicks boss.

Club Season Brighton 2014 (Caretaker) Luton Town 2016-2019 Stoke City 2019 Luton Town 2019-2022 Southampton 2022-2023 Charlton Athletic 2024- Nathan Jones’ managerial career

“So he talks about him a lot and he seems like he knows what he is doing and how to get out of the league.

“He is obviously putting that across at Charlton, but like I said, we will be going there, ready to get three points at the weekend.”

Jones has experience of managing the likes of Southampton, Luton Town and Stoke City before he took the reins at the Valley.

Now it remains to be seen if Bayliss and his team-mates will be able to stop an in-from Charlton at the weekend.

The earlier game between the two teams this season, at Sincil Bank, finished in a 0-0 draw.